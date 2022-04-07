Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ocean Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 236,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,442,000 after acquiring an additional 35,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $182.52. The stock had a trading volume of 352,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,443. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $182.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $479.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.