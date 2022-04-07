Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $371,000 Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,884,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,397,000 after buying an additional 760,753 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,521,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after buying an additional 611,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 828,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 261.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 1,380,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 28.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 150,846 shares during the period. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

UEC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.41. 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,738,824. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 2.07. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.79.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

