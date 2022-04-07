Telemus Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,176 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 36,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 23,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $31,496,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,242,406. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.03. The company has a market capitalization of $181.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

