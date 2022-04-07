Telemus Capital LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,273 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,605. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $4.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $276.85. The company had a trading volume of 60,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,874. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $275.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

