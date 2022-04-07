Eagle Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $147.40. The stock had a trading volume of 56,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,456. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.27 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

