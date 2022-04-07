Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Barratt Developments (BDEV)

Barratt Developments (LON: BDEV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/30/2022 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 810 ($10.62) price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Barratt Developments had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/25/2022 – Barratt Developments had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 870 ($11.41) to GBX 710 ($9.31). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 810 ($10.62) price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 740 ($9.70) price target on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Barratt Developments had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($11.15) to GBX 870 ($11.41). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Barratt Developments had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 760 ($9.97) price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Barratt Developments had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of LON:BDEV traded down GBX 17.53 ($0.23) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 512.87 ($6.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,344,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,198. Barratt Developments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 504.60 ($6.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 799.20 ($10.48). The company has a market capitalization of £5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 571.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 647.40.

Get Barratt Developments plc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.41) per share, for a total transaction of £1,974.28 ($2,589.22).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.