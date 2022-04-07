SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) PT Lowered to $14.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 282.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.
Shares of NASDAQ SLS traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,641. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.
