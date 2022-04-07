SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $343.29. 211,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,780,730. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.82 and a 200 day moving average of $350.17. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $322.68 and a 52-week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

