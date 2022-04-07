General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,978 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.68.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.53. 1,437,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,810,739. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.75. General Motors has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

