ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12,476.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 747,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after acquiring an additional 741,369 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,049,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2,347.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 86,970 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 73,841 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,912,000 after purchasing an additional 58,526 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,639. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.85.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.