Conflux Network (CFX) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,683.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.49 or 0.07386056 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.95 or 0.00260858 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.06 or 0.00769304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00096946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00013467 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.78 or 0.00512283 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.19 or 0.00385031 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CFXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.