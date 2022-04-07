3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after buying an additional 345,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $983,202,000 after purchasing an additional 211,922 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of 3M by 6.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,349,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.89. The company had a trading volume of 43,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.81. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus cut their target price on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

