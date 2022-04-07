Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.062-$13.512 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.74.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of AIZ traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,907. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant has a 1-year low of $142.99 and a 1-year high of $185.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.73.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Assurant will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Assurant by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assurant (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.