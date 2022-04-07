Telemus Capital LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 415.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 18,396 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 141,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

Trimble stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.24. 84,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.32 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

