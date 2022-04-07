Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $180.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,674,635. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.91 and a 200 day moving average of $171.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

