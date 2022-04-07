SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.700-$-0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.71 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.140 EPS.

SCWX traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,076. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.94. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.17.

In other news, insider George B. Hanna purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,205 shares of company stock valued at $175,199 in the last three months. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 12.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

