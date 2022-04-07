Exeedme Tops One Day Trading Volume of $279,614.00 (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $12.32 million and $279,614.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00046705 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.25 or 0.07390433 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,666.34 or 1.00120500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00051331 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XEDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.