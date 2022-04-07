Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,377 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Thor Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its position in Thor Industries by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the third quarter worth $3,623,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

THO stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.00. 31,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,806. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.44. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $77.16 and a one year high of $149.38. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.40%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

