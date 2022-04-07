SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Stock Position Lifted by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 655.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,802,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,123,000 after buying an additional 533,075 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,155,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 46,361 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57,664 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 255.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 711,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,653,000 after buying an additional 511,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,741,000 after buying an additional 68,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $49.21. 201,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,956. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.27.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

