Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $866,000 Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 576.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,946 shares of company stock worth $51,560,874. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.21. The company had a trading volume of 131,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.85. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.91 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.51.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.04.

Roku Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

