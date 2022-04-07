Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 3,220 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,398,000 after buying an additional 1,131,265 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 575.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 454,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 386,991 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 376,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,816,000 after buying an additional 100,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KIM traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $23.86. 280,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,308. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 47.80%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

About Kimco Realty (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.