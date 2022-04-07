Vectorspace AI Hits Market Capitalization of $95.13 Million (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00005474 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. Vectorspace AI has a total market cap of $95.13 million and approximately $982,112.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.00 or 0.00295777 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000676 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $716.13 or 0.01641980 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003214 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Vectorspace AI

Vectorspace AI is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,842,557 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

