Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital World Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 562.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $99.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,687. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $154.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

