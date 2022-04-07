$892.56 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) to announce $892.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $870.90 million and the highest is $912.00 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $815.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $46.66 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

