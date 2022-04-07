89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.
ETNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 49,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $412,364.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ ETNB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.50. 1,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,855. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $71.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. 89bio has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $28.28.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
89bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 89bio (ETNB)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- What Can Investors Expect Next From Netflix?
Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.