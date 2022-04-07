89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 49,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $412,364.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of 89bio by 40.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 485,431 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of 89bio by 477.6% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 122,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 119,347 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 30.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 488,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 114,724 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of 89bio by 577.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 90,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.50. 1,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,855. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $71.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. 89bio has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

