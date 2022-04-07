Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 1,797 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of NYSE BBN traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.70. 660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,832. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

