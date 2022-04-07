Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $457.28 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) will announce $457.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $477.00 million and the lowest is $439.40 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $361.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after buying an additional 2,088,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,226,000 after buying an additional 69,929 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,054,000 after buying an additional 192,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 7.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,415,000 after buying an additional 85,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,492,000 after buying an additional 746,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,657. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.23. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $36.87 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

