Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.76 Million

Brokerages expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) to announce $9.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $14.42 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $1.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 395.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $57.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.10 million to $61.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $130.05 million, with estimates ranging from $104.98 million to $166.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%. The business had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,353 shares of company stock worth $160,843. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,959,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,142.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 139,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 128,321 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 17.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 122,502 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 35.7% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 326,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 67,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ALBO traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.42. 10,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,198. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.