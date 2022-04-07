Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.39

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$45.39 and last traded at C$45.22, with a volume of 141007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.35.

EMP.A has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$11.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

About Empire (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

