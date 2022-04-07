Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Shares Down 9.2%

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) fell 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.39 and last traded at $51.46. 2,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 170,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.65.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $495.13 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $60,724.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $256,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1,201.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

