American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.13

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.13 and last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 294583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.