Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Shares of Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 85941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$63.36 million and a PE ratio of -51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN)

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

