Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $370.00

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$370.00 and last traded at C$187.30, with a volume of 48582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$186.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTC.A. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$270.00 to C$273.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$206.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$230.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$185.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$182.55.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

