Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.11

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$17.11 and last traded at C$17.18, with a volume of 47607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCL.A. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.75.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

