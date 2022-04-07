GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Stock Price Up 4.8%

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.49 and last traded at $32.41. Approximately 120,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,402,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

GFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 1.39.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 156.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,684,000 after buying an additional 6,177,420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,020,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,329,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,540 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,395,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,800 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

