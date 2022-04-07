Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 252 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Southern Copper by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $3,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCCO traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,302. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.47. The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Southern Copper Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.