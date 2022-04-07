Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 398,619 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.64. 189,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,231,861. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $93.14 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.47.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

