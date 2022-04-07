DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 231.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 138.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

DVA stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.55. 18,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,760. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

