Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,229,000 after buying an additional 50,322 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,057.21.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,000. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded up $68.83 on Thursday, reaching $2,141.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,138. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,367.96 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,945.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,898.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

