Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 23,857 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,857 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $10,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $4.93 on Thursday, hitting $269.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.56 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

In related news, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on LH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

