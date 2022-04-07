Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $10.94 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded up $23.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $610.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,519. The company has a market capitalization of $238.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.72 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $566.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $599.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

