Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,574 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 72,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

NYSE:ET traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,008,580. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.08. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $11.65.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.