Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE MPC traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.39. 102,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,664,564. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

