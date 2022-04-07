Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after buying an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 201.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $169.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,931. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.14 and its 200-day moving average is $175.55. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.92 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

