Ieq Capital LLC Has $682,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.02. 30,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,838. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.37 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.95.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.11.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,950. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.