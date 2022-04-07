Ieq Capital LLC Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,203,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,911,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.64. 4,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,414. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.55. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $117.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

