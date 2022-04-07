Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. VBI Vaccines posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 11,054.36%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VBIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of VBIV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.73. 22,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,002. The stock has a market cap of $445.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

