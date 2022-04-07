The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.3% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063,164. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.73 and a 200-day moving average of $151.95. The stock has a market cap of $385.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

