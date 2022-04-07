Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,800. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.69 and a 200-day moving average of $318.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.42 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.95.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

