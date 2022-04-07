Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.27. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCF shares. B. Riley upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $14.58. 13,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.